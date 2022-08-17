BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police and setting off explosives inside a California City home has been found incompetent to stand trial and will be placed in a state hospital.

Two psychiatrists filed reports saying Shane Weber, 29, is not competent, meaning he doesn’t understand the proceedings against him and can’t assist his attorney in the preparation of a defense. Criminal proceedings will remain suspended and he’ll return to court Sept. 7, where a judge and attorneys will discuss treatment and placement.

He remains held without bail.

On Jan. 23, 2019, Weber’s mother went to the California City Police Department with concerns that her son was armed and suicidal, according to court documents.

When police tried contacting Weber, he allegedly responded by telling them he had explosives and would kill people if they didn’t stay away.

Just before midnight, Weber opened fire on police and small explosions were seen inside the home, documents said.

No officers were hurt.

Weber was arrested the next morning while trying to escape. Police found homemade explosives, firecrackers, spent shell casings and ammunition inside the home, documents said.

Weber was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, assault with a gun on a peace officer and possession of an explosive device.