Shafter woman’s murder trial begins in death of newborn son

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Displaying photos of a dead infant, prosecutor John Allen wasted no time telling the jury the evidence as he saw it.

Elvira Farias, homeless and having previously made threats to harm her unborn child, gave birth June 19, 2015, “to a viable, healthy baby boy, beat him to death and left his body in the bushes,” Allen said during opening statements Thursday in Farias’ murder trial.

Her attorney, Deputy Public Defender Kevin Moran, said, “This is a tragic case, there’s no way around that.”

But Moran asked jurors to keep an open mind, and told them he’ll explain during his closing argument why she is not guilty.

Farias, 32, has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of first-degree murder and assault of a child under 8 resulting in death. If she’s acquitted, the case is over.

If she’s convicted, however, the jury must then decide whether she was sane at the time of the baby’s death. If found sane, she’ll receive life in prison. If not, she’ll be sent to a state hospital for treatment.

A public defender who previously represented Farias said in 2016 she was known by many in Shafter to be mentally ill and homeless. There is expected to be substantial testimony on her mental state.

Listed as a witness is Farias’ mother, Rosa Garcia.

Farias made threats against the unborn child while in her mother’s presence, Allen said.

On the afternoon of June 9, 2015, emergency responders were called to a park in Shafter where Farias was found bleeding. Mental health professionals who had recently examined her notified authorities she had been pregnant.

The park was searched. Firefighters and police looked around bathrooms and dug through trash cans. No baby was found.

Eventually, the infant was located wrapped in a towel and placed in bushes behind a Shafter medical office. The child died from blunt force trauma, suffering skull fractures, a broken rib and injuries inside his mouth, according to a pathologist.

Police testified at a 2016 preliminary hearing they had spoken to Farias in the weeks before the baby’s body was found and noticed she was pregnant. Others confirmed she had been between 35 to 38 weeks pregnant.

DNA evidence links her to the newborn.

Farias was previously found incompetent to stand trial and has spent time in state hospitals. A judge later determined she had been restored to competency and a trial could proceed.