Shafter woman sentenced in newborn’s slaying

Elvira Farias sits by Deputy Public Defender Kevin Moran during her sentencing Tuesday in the death of her newborn son.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Seven years ago, Elvira Farias hid her newborn’s lifeless, broken body in bushes then walked to a nearby park.

On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II sentenced her to 25 years to life in prison.

Farias, 32, was found guilty last year of first-degree murder and assault on a child under 8 resulting in death. She withdrew an insanity plea after her convictions, ending a scheduled second phase of trial in which jurors would have been tasked with determining if she was insane at the time of the killing.

Her public defender, Kevin Moran, said afterward he could not explain why the insanity plea was withdrawn because it’s privileged attorney-client information.

On the afternoon of June 9, 2015, emergency responders were called to a park in Shafter where Farias was found bleeding. Mental health professionals who had recently examined her notified authorities she had been pregnant.

The infant was located hours later wrapped in a towel and placed in bushes behind a Shafter medical office. DNA evidence linked the infant to Farias.

The child died from blunt force trauma, suffering skull fractures, a broken rib and injuries inside his mouth, according to a pathologist.

Police testified at a 2016 preliminary hearing they had spoken to Farias in the weeks before the baby’s body was found and noticed she was pregnant. Others confirmed she had been between 35 to 38 weeks pregnant.

A public defender who previously represented Farias said in 2016 she was known by many in Shafter to be mentally ill and homeless. She was found incompetent to stand trial and spent time in state hospitals before a judge determined she had been restored to competency and a trial could proceed.

