Shafter woman found guilty of murder in 2015 death of newborn son

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has found a Shafter woman guilty of murder and assault in the 2015 death of her newborn son.

In the next stage of the trial, jurors will determine whether Elvira Farias was sane at the time of the killing. They will return Jan. 3 for those proceedings.

Farias showed no reaction when the verdicts were read.

Farias, 32, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of first-degree murder and assault on a child under 8 resulting in death. If found sane, she’ll receive life in prison. If not, she’ll be sent to a state hospital for treatment.

On the afternoon of June 9, 2015, emergency responders were called to a park in Shafter where Farias was found bleeding. Mental health professionals who had recently examined her notified authorities she had been pregnant.

The infant was located hours later wrapped in a towel and placed in bushes behind a Shafter medical office. The child died from blunt force trauma, suffering skull fractures, a broken rib and injuries inside his mouth, according to a pathologist.