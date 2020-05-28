Breaking News
Shafter shooting victim listed as stable

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A man found shot in Shafter is now listed as stable following a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to a report of a shooting at Beech Avenue and Burbank Street at around 12:20 p.m. The victim, only described as a male, suffered major injuries.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been identified as of Wednesday night.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

