BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Shafter police officials have identified the suspect in a shooting that left a man wounded on Thursday.

The accused shooter was identified by police as Elijah Jene Sanchez, 21, of Bakersfield. He was arrested on Thursday morning following the shooting on West Lerdo Highway near Shafter Avenue. The shooting victim was shot in the head during an altercation, officials said.

Sanchez was booked on multiple felony charges in connection to the shooting including attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a person and firearms violations, according to jail records. He is due in court on Tuesday.

The victim, identified by family as Javier Muñoz, was listed as stable at Kern Medical.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Shafter Police Department or Det. Fernandez at 661-746-8500.