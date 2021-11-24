Shafter police arrest woman accused of shooting, wounding man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Shafter Police Department said a woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting and wounding a man last week.

The woman was identified by police as Krystal Juarez, 33. Shafter police say she was arrested in connection to a shooting on Nov. 16 in the 200 block of Nickel Street.

According to Shafter police, a man was shot four times and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening wounds. Investigators identified Juarez and got a warrant for her arrest.

Juarez was booked into the Kern County Jail Wednesday on multiple felonies including assault with a firearm and attempted murder. She is being held on 750,000 bail and is due in court on Nov. 30, according to a Kern County inmate database.

