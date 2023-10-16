BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Shafter Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of possession of 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine last week.

According to Shafter PD, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a driver for vehicle violations on South Shafter Avenue on Friday, Oct. 13 around 1 p.m.

During the stop and search of the vehicle, the passenger, a 48-year-old man, was found in possession of 100 grams of suspected packaged methamphetamine and other drug sale paraphernalia.

Police say the 48-year-old man was arrested and booked into county jail.