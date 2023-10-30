BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Shafter man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for possession of fentanyl and heroin with the intent to distribute it, federal prosecutors said Monday.

According to court documents, Jose Santana, 47, was found with 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 2.5 kilograms of heroin, two firearms and about $5,000 in cash after a search warrant in November 2021.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the investigation was part of ongoing efforts to target distributors and suppliers of synthetic opioids in the U.S. and around the world.