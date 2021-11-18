Shafter man indicted for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin: DOJ

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Shafter man has been indicted with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, according to federal prosecutors.

Jose Luis Santana, 43, faces a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison if convicted, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California.

A search Tuesday of Santana’s motel room in Bakersfield and his vehicle turned up 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 2.5 kilograms of heroin, two guns and about $5,000 in cash, the release said.

