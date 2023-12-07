BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At 17, Hannah Tubbs sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in a Denny’s restroom in Palmdale.

She received a two-year term at a juvenile facility after Los Angeles prosecutors chose not to request proceedings to transfer her to adult court, a decision that sparked widespread outrage after Tubbs bragged about the sentence on recorded jail calls.

Now 27, Tubbs will spend significantly more time in custody, this time in an adult facility.

On Thursday, Tubbs was sentenced to 15 years in prison in the death of Michael Clark. The two were members of what prosecutors called a “survivalist transient group” that made a temporary home in the Lake Isabella area.

She pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter, robbery and threatening a witness. Tubbs, formerly known as James Tubbs, identifies as a woman.

Tubbs apologized in court, saying she’s remorseful.

It’s alleged she killed Clark sometime between the night of April 20 to the early morning of April 21, 2019.

Group members told authorities Clark accused Tubbs of stealing money, according to court documents. The two later went for a walk; only Tubbs returned.

She admitted killing Clark by beating him with a rock and dumping him in the Kern River, group members said according to the documents.

Clark’s corpse was found in the river months later. An autopsy determined he drowned.

Edward Tubbs, Tubbs’ father, was accused of helping cover up the crime. He pleaded no contest to being an accessory after the fact and threatening a witness, and was sentenced to 192 days in jail and a year of probation.