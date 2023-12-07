BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 40-year-old man was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to attempted burglary and failing to register as a sex offender.

Antwyne Burdine was sentenced to two years’ probation, with the first year to be served in jail. He has more than 200 days of custody credits that count toward his sentence.

Additionally, Burdine must receive psychiatric counseling and take medication as approved by the probation office.

Regarding the attempted burglary case, he was ordered not to come within 100 yards of a law office on 19th Street in Downtown Bakersfield.

Burdine’s criminal history includes assault, resisting arrest, theft and failure to register as a sex offender, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He was on parole for rape by force when arrested in August, the agency said.