BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 39-year-old man has pleaded no contest to attempted burglary and failing to register as a sex offender, according to court records.

Antwyne Burdine faces a year in jail and two years’ probation, with mental health terms, at his sentencing next month, according to the District Attorney’s Office. He has been in custody since his arrest in August.

Burdine has a criminal history that includes assault, resisting arrest, theft and failure to register as a sex offender, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He was on parole for rape by force, the agency said.

He pleaded no contest earlier this month.