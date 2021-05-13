Runaway found with sex offender at Bakersfield motel: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A juvenile runaway was found inside a motel room with a convicted sex offender, police said.

Officers arrested Gregory Valdez, 26, on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and two counts related to engaging in sex acts with a minor, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.

The juvenile, described as in their early teens, was seen about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday getting into a vehicle in the 3400 block of 21st Street, police said. Officers got a description of the vehicle and found it at a nearby motel.

Police said the teen was found inside a room with Valdez, and there was evidence of a sexual assault.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Joshua Deutinger at 661-326-3544 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.