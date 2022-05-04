BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A convicted sex offender has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a woman dragged into a secluded area Monday night while walking along Ming Avenue.

Sergio Venegas, 58, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assaulting the woman at knifepoint in the 4600 block of Ming Avenue, police said. The woman told police she was walking alone when the man approached.

Property belonging to her was found on Venegas, police said. Officers arrested him on suspicion of sex-related offenses, robbery and kidnapping.

Police said Venegas had been on parole on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and sexual assault.