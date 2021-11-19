Sex offender accused of luring child from Keysville campsite pleads no contest to 2 felonies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A convicted sex offender charged with luring a 5-year-old girl from a campsite near Lake Isabella pleaded no contest Friday to kidnapping and annoying or molesting a child.

David Barrera, 63, is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 11 after entering the no-contest pleas in exchange for the dismissal of four other felonies, according to court records.

He faces 13 years and four months in prison, prosecutors said.

The annoying or molesting charge can be filed either as a misdemeanor or a felony. In Barrera’s case, it was charged as a felony.

Barrera, of Tulare, was arrested June 1 after the girl’s family said she went missing from the Keysville South Campground and they found her in a secluded area with him, according to sheriff’s officials.

Photos found on Barrera’s phone showed the girl and another child wearing bathing suits in poses an investigator described as sexually suggestive, according to sheriff’s reports filed in Superior Court. One of the children told investigators Barrera said the photos were for him to remember them.

Barrera told detectives the 5-year-old followed him but he didn’t coax her. He acknowledged hearing the family call for her and not responding.

“I mean, OK, so I’m caught in the little area with the child,” Barrera told investigators. “I understand that part, nothing happened. And she’ll probably testify to that. So I don’t understand what I did wrong.”

Barrera is a convicted sex offender who had an active felony warrant for failing to register, according to sheriff’s officials.