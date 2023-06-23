BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 24-year-old man who was released on bail in February after an alleged sexual assault has been rearrested on suspicion of committing another sex crime, according to a court filing.

Anton Kelley Hill was taken into custody after surveillance footage captured him masturbating while watching people swim in an apartment pool near Brimhall and Coffee roads, according to a warrant filed by police in Superior Court. He appeared to be recording people in the pool while committing the act, the warrant says.

An investigation began after police were called to the apartment complex to a report of someone “acting strangely and appearing to spy on their family,” according to the warrant. There were children in the pool at the time, a resident told police.

Hill was arrested June 1 and charged with engaging in lewd conduct and contempt of court.

He’s being held without bail.

In February, Hill was charged with assault with the intent to commit rape after allegedly attacking a woman exercising in the area of Panorama and Morning drives. He was released on $100,000 bail; the conditions of his release stipulated he remain on house arrest.

According to the warrant, Hill was also identified as a suspect in other incidents involving aberrant behavior.

In August 2022, a warrant for his arrest was issued in Oceanside after he allegedly followed a woman from a grocery store to her home, got out of his car and masturbated in front of her, according to the Superior Court warrant.

And in January, a Kern County woman reported Hill crouched by her at a retail store and she believed he tried to look up her dress, the warrant says. Hill followed her after she left the business and was detained by sheriff’s deputies, the warrant says.