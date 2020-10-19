Several people arrested over weekend for firearms-related offenses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department made several firearms-related arrests over the weekend.

The first took place on Friday. The department said at around 9:32 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 2nd Street. The driver, identified as 24-year-old Deontray Thomas, was found to be on parole.

During a search of the vehicle, the department said officers found a loaded handgun. Thomas was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, parole violation, gang participation and for additional firearms-related offenses.

On Saturday at around 12:23 p.m., BPD said officers were sent to the 2100 block of White Lane after receiving a report of a solo crash in the area. The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Tyler Russell, was found to be unlicensed.

During a search of his vehicle, the department said officers found a loaded unregistered firearm, methamphetamine and Oxycontin. Russell was arrested on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, drug possession and for other drug-related offenses.

At around 5:45 p.m., officers conducted a probation search in the 800 block of K Street. During the search, BPD said officers found three firearms and cocaine.

Anthony Martinez, 23, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms, drug possession for the purpose of sales, gang participation and for other firearm-related offenses.

Finally, at around 8:56 p.m. on Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 5800 block of Pine Canyon Drive. An occupant of the vehicle was identified as being on parole. During a search of the vehicle, the department said officers found a loaded unregistered firearm and methamphetamine.

James Quair and Joseph Vinson, both 33 years old, were arrested on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm, drug possession and for other offenses.

On Sunday at around 6:34 p.m., officers attempted to stop a man who had committed a vehicle code violation, BPD said. The department said 28-year-old Isreal Quinonez got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, after which he was quickly detained.

The department said a loaded unregistered firearm was located on Quinonez’s person. He was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and for other offenses.