Several people arrested during search of illegal internet casino in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several people were arrested on Tuesday after deputies discovered an illegal internet casino.
The department said deputies conducted a search in the 2400 block of Alta Vista Drive in east Bakersfield and found an illegal internet casino. Deputies made several arrests and seized the following:
- 1 illegal fish table
- 7 computer-based slot machines
- Surveillance equipment and DVRs
- Handgun
- Several bags of suspected methamphetamine
- Drug paraphernalia
- 15 pounds of processed marijuana
- 315 THC edibles
- 798 grams concentrated cannabis
- U.S. currency