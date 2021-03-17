Several people arrested during search of illegal internet casino in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Police say an armed man who was under the influence of drugs entered a south Bakersfield backyard Tuesday evening where children were playing.

A homeowner on Le May Avenue reported an armed man climbed a fence into his backyard around 6:30 p.m., according to police. Arriving officers arrested Sergio Zamora, 38, without incident and found two loaded handguns, two rifle magazines and drug paraphernalia on him, police said.