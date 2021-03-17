Several people arrested during search of illegal internet casino in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several people were arrested on Tuesday after deputies discovered an illegal internet casino.

The department said deputies conducted a search in the 2400 block of Alta Vista Drive in east Bakersfield and found an illegal internet casino. Deputies made several arrests and seized the following: 

  • 1 illegal fish table
  • 7 computer-based slot machines
  • Surveillance equipment and DVRs
  • Handgun
  • Several bags of suspected methamphetamine
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • 15 pounds of processed marijuana
  • 315 THC edibles
  • 798 grams concentrated cannabis
  • U.S. currency

