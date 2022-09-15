BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men arrested in connection with a shooting at the Lone Oak Lounge had several charges dismissed or reduced following a hearing that lasted several days.

Jesus Manjarrez, 28, the alleged shooter, had a count of attempted murder and assault with a gun dismissed at the preliminary hearing, where prosecutors present evidence and a judge determines if the case is strong enough to order a defendant to stand trial. Manjarrez remains charged with a count of attempted murder, attempted voluntary manslaughter, three counts of assault with a gun, assault with force likely to result in great bodily injury and possession of a gun by a felon.

Manuel Manjarrez had charges of attempted murder and assault with a gun dismissed and remains facing a misdemeanor assault charge. Erik Manjarrez also only has a misdemeanor assault charge against him.

Court documents say Manjarrez fired 11 shots after a fight broke out the night of Jan. 29 at the Rosedale Highway bar. Four people were wounded and survived.

All three suspects took part in the fight, investigators said in court documents. They’re due back in court Oct. 5.