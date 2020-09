BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies arrested seven people and seized methamphetamine, guns and illegal games at an internet casino in Oildale.

A search warrant was served at the casino on North Chester Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies found two ounces of meth and three handguns, two of which were reported stolen, according to sheriff’s officials. They also seized six illegal games.

The case will be submitted to the District Attorney’s office.