Seven arrested as nearly 100 pounds of marijuana seized from illegal dispensaries, KCSO says

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Seven people were arrested and nearly 100 pounds of processed marijuana seized as deputies executed search warrants at illegal marijuana dispensaries, sheriff’s officials said.

The warrants were served at Organic Health Solutions at 1315 Rosamond Blvd., American Original Collective-AOC at 1737 Locust St., Unit C-1 and Lights Out Wellness at 1739 Poplar St.

The dispensaries were not licensed either under the state or county, and had been served with orders to cease operation by May 24, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies seized 99 pounds of processed marijuana, 8,495 grams of marijuana concentrates, 483 packages of edible marijuana products, a handgun and collapsible baton, according to sheriff’s officials.

Shane Degroff, 32, Leah Modell, 27, and Katherine Gaspar, 25, were arrested on suspicion of maintaining a business for the purpose of sales, illegal sales of marijuana and conspiracy, according to deputies.

Marvin Munoz, 27, and Aurora Ramirez, 20, were arrested on suspicion of illegal sales of marijuana, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s news release said Cody Biggs, 27, was arrested on charges of illegal sales and transportation of marijuana, and Devonte Lisk, 39, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a baton, ammunition and pepper spray.