Settlements reached in delivery of hazardous waste to unpermitted Bakersfield site

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Settlements have been reached against two companies involved in delivering hazardous waste to a location in Bakersfield not allowed to accept it.

Hazardous waste from California Resources Corporation and Kinder Morgan Liquids Terminals LLC was sent to a facility on Standard Street operated by Las Palmas Oil & Dehydration, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s office. Las Palmas admitted in court filings to receiving the waste despite not being permitted to accept it.

“This case involves many different hazardous wastes being sent to Las Palmas over many years in violation of the Hazardous Waste Control Law,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in the release. “The law requires the proper transportation and disposal of hazardous waste and is designed to protect all communities against improper disposal of hazardous waste.”

Kern County Environmental Health investigated Las Palmas and the waste it was receiving and referred the matter to the DA’s office.

Under the settlement, Kinder Morgan will pay $240,000 in penalties and $30,00 to reimburse the agencies for the cost of the investigation, the release said. CRC has agreed to pay $140,000 in penalties and $25,000 in costs.

Additionally, each company must comply with an injunction requiring it to follow California’s laws concerning the safe management of hazardous waste, and has agreed to cooperate with the District Attorney’s office’s ongoing investigation.