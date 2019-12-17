Sentencing postponed for woman convicted of murder in death of 3-month-old daughter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sentencing for a woman convicted of murder in the death of her 3-month-old daughter was postponed Tuesday after her attorney said he believes there was possible juror misconduct.

Defense attorney Gary Turnbull stands in front of Vanessa Wolfe, who was convicted of murder in her daughter’s death.

Defense attorney Gary Turnbull said the speed with which the jury returned its verdict — 22 minutes — indicates it did not deliberate. He asked that juror information be disclosed in preparation for an upcoming hearing.

Prosecutor Gina Pearl argued the length of deliberation is not a sufficient reason for the court to disclose juror information.

Superior Court Judge Charles R. Brehmer agreed, denying Turnbull’s motion but granting the postponement and setting a new sentencing date for Jan. 29.

Wolfe, 35, faces a life term in prison after a jury convicted her on Nov. 15 of second-degree murder and assault on a child under 8 resulting in great bodily injury.

A separate jury heard the case against the child’s father, Eddie Leyva, and a mistrial was declared in his trial over concerns some jurors may have been exposed to information beyond what was presented in court.

Leyva, 30, is scheduled for retrial Feb. 3.

The couple’s daughter, Adenali Leyva, was found dead Oct. 30, 2014, at an apartment on L Street. The baby suffered injuries including more than 16 rib fractures, sepsis and a “massive” kidney infection, prosecutors said.

Additionally, Adenali was severely malnourished and dehydrated, prosecutors said, and it was determined her parents allowed her to suffer for weeks while doing nothing to help her.