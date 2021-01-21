Sentencing postponed for woman convicted of drowning newborn grandson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sentencing for a woman convicted last month of drowning her newborn grandson has been postponed to allow her attorney more time to determine which motions he will file, including on whether a motion for a new trial is warranted.

Beant Dhillon, 45, was found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges. Prosecutors said she killed her unwed teen daughter’s baby because she feared the shame she believed the family would receive from the Sikh community. The daughter kept the pregnancy a secret, known only to her and the child’s father, Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, who is also her cousin.

A new sentencing date has been scheduled March 5 after defense lawyer David A. Torres on Thursday told the court his reason for requesting the postponement. The hearing is estimated to last 90 minutes.

The child died Nov. 12, 2018, and his body was unearthed from the Dhillon family’s southwest Bakersfield backyard months later, prosecutors said. Dhillon’s daughter had been told the baby was put up for adoption, but during an argument with her father it was indicated the baby had been buried on their property, and she told authorities her suspicions, according to testimony.