Cody Joyave, convicted of murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend, had his sentencing postponed to March 1.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It will be at least another month before a man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death is sentenced to a life term in prison.

Sentencing for Cody Joyave, 24, was moved to March 1 during a brief hearing Thursday morning. He remains held without bail following his conviction last year on a charge of first-degree murder.

Joyave killed Lupe Melendrez, 22, early May 20 in their Oildale apartment. Prosecutors said in a news release there had been prior domestic violence in the relationship, with Joyave choking Melendrez unconscious the month before.

Interviewed after Melendrez’s death, Joyave said the last year of their relationship had been “a little rocky,” according to court documents. They had more than $25,000 in credit card debt and he was unemployed.

Joyave at first claimed Melendrez attacked him, saying she armed herself with a knife and “that’s when I grabbed her wrist to try to stop her from coming at me with it . . .,” according to the documents. He said he forced her to drop the knife, then used it to stab her.

At trial Joyave changed his story, testifying he “just snapped” after experiencing physical and emotional abuse from Melendrez, prosecutors said. Melendrez suffered multiple slash and stab wounds to her throat and had been beaten and choked.