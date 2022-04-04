BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of molesting two teen girls had his sentencing hearing on Monday postponed to later this month.

Miguel Castillo Jr., 43, is now scheduled to be sentenced April 26. He faces a life term in prison.

Castillo was found guilty last month of sexually molesting the girls between 2015 and 2017, according to prosecutors. One victim was 14 and the other between 16 and 17 when the abuse began.

In January of 2018, one of the victims reported the abuse, leading to an investigation culminating in charges against Castillo.

Castillo had a prior conviction for child molestation in 2001, according to prosecutors. He pleaded no contest to a charge of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, according to court records.