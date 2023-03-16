BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sentencing was postponed Thursday for a man convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder in a shooting near Stramler Park.

Daniel Lopez-Santiago, 22, is due back in court April 27 for sentencing, according to court records. He faces more than 75 years to life in prison.

Lopez-Santiago was found guilty last month in an alleged gang-related shooting that killed 31-year-old Gregory Sean Aguilar. The shooting happened Dec. 15, 2020, at 38th Street and Chester Avenue.

The jury failed to reach a verdict against co-defendant Alfredo Naranjo, 23. His retrial is scheduled April 3.

According to court filings, a car approached Aguilar and a woman as they were walking and someone inside asked him to identify which gang he was from. Aguilar answered and the car left but returned a short time later. The front passenger got out and fired several shots, killing Aguilar and wounding the woman in the thigh and neck.