Sentencing postponed for killer of California City man, 12-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sentencing for a man who fired bullets into an apartment in California City, killing a man and a 12-year-old girl, was postponed Tuesday.

Judge John W. Lua granted the postponement after Desmond Perry’s public defender, Mark Aguilar, requested more time to review probation reports and prepare a response.

Sentencing is now scheduled for Aug. 23.

Perry, 33, was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Michael Wiggins Jr., 39, and Trinity Wiggins, but the jury determined he did not act with premeditation, which is required for that charge.

Jurors instead convicted Perry on two counts of second-degree murder, a lesser charge. He faces consecutive terms of 15 years to life for each murder charge, plus firearms enhancements that could add 25 years to life.

Perry arrived July 22, 2018, at an apartment in the 9000 block of Lupine Loop Drive after his cousin told him through Facebook Messenger her boyfriend had threatened to kill her, according to court documents.

Wiggins confronted Perry at the front door. The two argued, and Perry went back to his vehicle and retrieved a Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifle, documents said.

He fired five rounds. One round struck Wiggins in the chest, and the others penetrated the home’s front wall. One of those hit Trinity in the back.

It appeared Trinity was an unintended victim in the shooting, according to court documents.

Perry spent about a week on the run before authorities arrested him in Lancaster.