Sentencing postponed for ex-detentions deputy who admitted to sex acts with Lerdo inmates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ex-detentions deputy Brandon Lawrence will have to wait another week to learn his fate after pleading no contest to engaging in sex acts with inmates at Lerdo Jail.

Judge Chad Louie on Tuesday, the date set for Lawrence’s sentencing, said the judge who took the plea, Eric Bradshaw, must also preside over the sentencing hearing. Bradshaw is off until Nov. 30.

Louie set the sentencing for that morning.

Lawrence, 21 at the time of his arrest in May, pleaded no contest last month to each of the four charges filed against him: Three counts of sexual activity with an inmate and one count of attempted sexual activity with an inmate.

By making an open plea — pleading to all counts — Lawrence is hoping the court gives him a lesser penalty than what prosecutors recommend.

Lawrence claimed the encounters were consensual, according to court filings, but it’s illegal for an officer working in a detention facility to engage in a sex act with an inmate under any circumstances.

Some of the women inmates told investigators they felt pressured into going along with what Lawrence wanted because of his position as a deputy.

Lawrence wrote apologies for the acts, which took place in late 2020 and earlier this year, according to the filings.