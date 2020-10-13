Sentencing postponed for ex-deputy who stole hundreds of pounds of marijuana

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sentencing was postponed Tuesday for a former deputy who pleaded no contest to charges he stole 350 pounds of marijuana from a sheriff’s office property room and planned to put the drugs back on the street.

Attorneys handling the case of Logan August were granted more time by Judge Judith K. Dulcich to file additional briefs ahead of August’s sentencing, which was rescheduled for Oct. 29.

August and Derrick Penney, another former deputy, pleaded no contest in August to felony charges filed in connection with conspiring to sell the stolen marijuana, which August took under the guise he would destroy it.

August falsified evidence destruction forms and police reports, and Penney signed the reports for approval in the KCSO computer system, according to prosecutors.

August faces up to 10 years in prison. Penney was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years’ probation.

The former deputies pleaded no contest in 2017 in federal court to charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and were sentenced to probation. Kern prosecutors brought state charges against them after an investigation found far more pot was stolen than originally believed.