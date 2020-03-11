Sentencing postponed again as convicted murderer Leslie Chance remains hospitalized

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sentencing for Leslie Chance, the former elementary school principal convicted of killing her husband, has been postponed a second time as she remains hospitalized with an illness.

Superior Court Judge Charles R. Brehmer set a new sentencing date of March 18, where he is also expected to hear a defense motion asking for yet another postponement due to alleged juror misconduct.

Chance, 53, faces a life term in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2013 shooting of her husband, Todd Chance. She was principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time.

Two members of the jury that convicted her on Jan. 30 are the subject of Lidgett’s motion, in which he says the foreperson contacted him the day after the verdict and reported multiple incidents of juror misconduct.

Among the foreperson’s allegations are that one juror deliberated while alone, and another, who read over the court reporter’s shoulder during readback, viewed information about discussions that occurred in the judge’s chambers and outside the presence of the jury, according to the motion.

Lidgett has requested more time for investigation and to get the necessary legal paperwork filed for his client for when her case eventually comes up on appeal.

Chance’s initial sentencing date of March 2 was also postponed due to her illness, the details of which have not been made public.