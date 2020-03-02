Sentencing for convicted murderer Leslie Chance postponed

Leslie Chance listens as the jury is polled after finding her guilty of murdering her husband, Todd Chance.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sentencing for a former elementary school principal found guilty of murder in the shooting of her husband has been postponed after the court was notified she could not attend Monday’s hearing due to a health issue.

Judge Charles R. Brehmer set the next hearing for Leslie Chance for March 11, at which the defense will argue motions to postpone sentencing even further. Chance faces a life term in prison.

During the trial, prosecutors said Chance, 53, planned and then carried out the killing of her husband, Todd Chance, after she discovered he had rekindled a romance with a former girlfriend.

They also said she tried to collect on hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance policies.

Chance’s attorney, Tony Lidgett, said the evidence was flimsy and argued that the prosecution’s case was built entirely on unreliable, circumstantial evidence.

Todd Chance, 45, was shot twice in the chest in an almond orchard near Highway 43 and Noriega Road in 2013.

After shooting him, prosecutors said, Chance abandoned her husband’s car in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood and made her way home by taxi and walking.

She was principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time of the killing.