Sentencing for convicted murderer Leslie Chance postponed a third time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It will be at least another month –possibly longer — before Leslie Chance learns her fate.

The attorney for the former elementary school principal, convicted of murder in the 2013 death of her husband, had Chance’s sentencing hearing pushed back to April as she recovers from pneumonia and as he prepares a motion for a new trial based in part on alleged juror misconduct.

Wednesday’s proceedings marked the third time Chance’s sentencing has been postponed. She has been ill since at least early March.

In setting a new sentencing date, Judge Charles R. Brehmer noted concerns over COVID-19 and asked Lidgett how far back he wanted to schedule the hearing. They decided on April 22.

In the meantime, Brehmer said, he will draft a letter to be sent to the juror who reported the misconduct asking her if she’s willing to speak to prosecutors. By April 22, they’ll know her position and how to proceed, the judge said.

As a result of the coronavirus, Kern County Superior Court is limiting the cases heard at its locations. Through March 30, only felony and misdemeanor criminal arraignments, felony preliminary hearings, sentencings and a few other types of hearings will take place as scheduled. All others will be rescheduled.

Lidgett has said a juror contacted him a day after Chance was convicted to report misconduct during deliberations, including a juror reading over the court reporter’s shoulder during readback and viewing information about discussions held in the judge’s chambers.

During the trial, prosecutors said Chance, 53, meticulously planned and carried out the killing of her husband, Todd Chance, after she discovered he had rekindled a romance with a former girlfriend.

They also said she tried to collect on hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance policies taken out on him.

Lidgett has said the evidence was flimsy and argued the prosecution’s case was built entirely on unreliable, circumstantial evidence.

The body of Todd Chance, 45, was found in an almond orchard near Highway 43 and Noriega Road. He had two gunshot wounds to the chest.