Sentencing again postponed for woman convicted of murder in 3-month-old daughter’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sentencing for a woman convicted of murder in the death of her 3-month-old daughter was postponed Wednesday for a second time.

Vanessa Wolfe, 36, is now scheduled to be sentenced March 5.

She faces a life term in prison after a jury convicted her on Nov. 15 of second-degree murder and assault on a child under 8 resulting in great bodily injury.

She was originally scheduled for sentencing Dec. 17, but that date was also postponed.

A separate jury heard the case against the child’s father, Eddie Leyva, and a mistrial was declared over concerns some jurors may have been exposed to information beyond what was presented in court.

Leyva, 30, is scheduled for retrial Feb. 3.

The couple’s daughter, Adenali Leyva, was found dead Oct. 30, 2014, at an apartment on L Street. The baby suffered injuries including more than 16 rib fractures, sepsis and a “massive” kidney infection, prosecutors said.

The child was also severely malnourished and dehydrated.