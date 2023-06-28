BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck driver was detained on northbound Interstate 5 at Stockdale Highway when a California Highway Patrol K-9 allegedly found about 95 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in the trailer.

An officer with the California Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on a semi-truck heading northbound on Interstate 5 around 12:15 Wednesday morning.

During the traffic stop the officer noticed “several indicators of criminal activity,” according to CHP. The officer then obtained consent to search the vehicle.

The officer requested a K-9 officer and his canine partner Bart, according to the highway patrol. The officer deployed Bart and received a positive alert near the exterior of the tractor-trailer.

Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol. Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol. Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol. Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol.

Bart allegedly found about 95 pounds of suspected methamphetamine inside four suitcases in the trailer.

Officials say the driver was taken into custody and booked into Kern County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sale and transportation of the drug across noncontiguous counties.