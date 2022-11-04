FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck burst into flames after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a low-speed chase on Interstate 5 Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a wellness check for Kris Souza at Edgewood Way and Woodland Drive at 12:28 p.m. A caller reported Souza made bizarre statements and fled in a stolen white Volvo semi-truck right before deputies arrived, according to CHP.

A short time later, Souza was spotted behind the wheel of the stolen semi, east of the Flying J Travel Center on Frazier Mountain Park Road. Deputies tried to pull over Souza, but he refused. He then failed to stop at the stop sign at Lebec Road and continued driving southbound on the I-5 on-ramp, the department said.

Deputies followed Souza on I-5 at speeds of 10 mph. Deputies then requested CHP take over the pursuit as Souza left Kern County. CHP officers took over at Smokey Bear Road, near Templin Highway, where officers successfully deployed a spike strip on the Volvo.

Souza drove a short distance before the vehicle caught fire. Forced to stop, Souza then surrendered to CHP officers. He was not injured during the pursuit.

Souza was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of felony evading an officer, resisting arrest, vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and several warrants, including for felony arson and burglary.