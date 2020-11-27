Security guard detains man he believed responsible for bank robberies, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A security guard at a Bank of America branch detained a man he believed may be responsible for two bank robberies that occurred earlier this week, police said.

Detectives were dispatched at about 11:45 a.m. Friday to the Bank of America on California Avenue. Employees said a man entered the branch who they and the guard believed they recognized from reports of robberies that occurred Wednesday at Citibank and Wells Fargo branches, according to police.

A security guard detained the man while law enforcement was called. Police said it was not clear whether a robbery was taking place when the guard detained the man, or whether the man is the same person from the earlier robberies.

