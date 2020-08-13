Second victim in double homicide identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials have identified the second of two men who were killed in a shooting last week at the intersection of 10th and M streets.

Jerome Patrick Davis, 37, died at about 3:05 a.m. Aug. 5 at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Both Davis and Paul Ray Shawn Dean, 47, suffered fatal wounds in a shooting at 10:48 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Police arrested Eric Lavelle Nichols two days after the shooting and booked him on two counts of murder. Nichols is held without bail and scheduled to be formally arraigned Aug. 19 on two counts of first-degree murder, carjacking, robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to court records.