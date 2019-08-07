Second suspect in April 2018 killing arrested in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (KGET) — A second suspect wanted in connection with the killing of a man in April 2018 was arrested in Barstow on Tuesday, deputies said.

Esteban Briseno, 27, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, according to sheriff’s officials.

Briseno is accused of involvement in the death of Kyle Ramirez, 31, who was found dead April 14, 2018, in Rosamond. Another man, Jaime Briseno Perez, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

Briseno is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. Perez’s murder trial is scheduled to begin Monday, but that date may be postponed due to Briseno’s arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.