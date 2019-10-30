Second suspect arrested in Wasco stabbing

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A second suspect has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the stabbing of a woman on Oct. 20, and a third person remains at large.

Antonio Diaz, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday evening in the area of Interstate 5 and 7th Standard Road, according to sheriff’s officials. He’s being held on $565,000 bail and is due in court Thursday.

Diaz and Mariano Diaz, 22, are accused in the stabbing of a 45-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries and was flown to Kern Medical, officials said.

Mariano Diaz was arrested Oct. 23. He’s next due in court Nov. 6.

The Diazes are related, sheriff’s officials said. It’s unclear if they are brothers or cousins.

Deputies are continuing to work on locating a third person believed to have been involved.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.