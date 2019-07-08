Second son of Tulare woman charged with attempting to drown her children has died, officials say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — The second son of a woman charged in connection with trying to drown her children in an irrigation canal has died.

The 7-year-old died at 2:30 a.m. Sunday at a local hospital as a result of injuries sustained June 29, according to Tulare officials.

That’s the day authorities say Sherri Telnas, 45, took her two sons to an irrigation canal of a corn field near their home. Deputies called to the scene found the boys unresponsive in the canal and the mother nearby.

She was arrested without incident.

The 12-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 7-year-old remained in critical condition until his death Sunday.

Telnas was sentenced in 2009 to the custody of Montana health officials for two 10-year sentences running consecutively for trying to drown her baby, according to the Associated Press.

She got custody of her sons in late 2010 as part of her divorce, court records said.

The judge at that time found that she was doing well in her treatment with her psychiatrist, was holding down a job and her relationship with her son Jackson “appears to be very loving,” the AP reported.

