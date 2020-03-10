Second psychiatrist to examine man accused of killing woman he mistook for rival gang member

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second evaluation has been ordered for a man a psychiatrist found mentally unfit to stand trial in the shooting death of a woman he said he mistook for a rival gang member.

Prosecutors requested the second psychiatric evaluation during a brief hearing Tuesday in the case of Keontay Shoemake, charged with first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Sara Bustamante. The results from that evaluation will be heard April 1.

If a Kern County judge ultimately rules Shoemake is not competent to stand trial, Shoemake will be sent to a state hospital to see if he can be restored to competency.

In determining competency, a judge weighs evidence, including the testimony of doctors, and determines whether a defendant understands the criminal proceedings against them and can assist in the preparation of a defense.

Shoemake, 21, told police he shot Bustamante outside a South Chester Avenue liquor store after mistaking her for a rival gang member. Upon realizing his mistake — and believing Bustamante was already dying — he shot her a second time, he told investigators.

A woman with knowledge of the Oct. 5 shooting told police Shoemake threatened to kill her and her family if she said anything about his involvement. She said she believed Shoemake would act on the threat because he’s a gang member and possesses firearms, according to a court document.