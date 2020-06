WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials say a second person has been arrested in a shooting that occurred on June 8 and left a man in critical condition.

Kelly Stafford, 25, has been arrested on attempted murder, gang and conspiracy charges, according to a sheriff’s office release sent Wednesday.

A 17-year-old was arrested last week in connection with the shooting, which occurred at the intersection of Rose Street and North Griffith Avenue, officials said.