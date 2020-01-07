Second person arrested in deadly shooting at motel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second person has been arrested in a shooting last month that left one man dead and two others injured.

Deputies said Benjamin Bravo, 37, was arrested early Tuesday on charges of murder and attempted murder in the Dec. 12 shooting at a Motel 6 on Brundage Lane.

Jose Chavez

Jose Chavez, 29, has been in custody since Dec. 15 on charges stemming from the same incident, according to investigators.

Bravo is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, according to the jail website. Chavez is held without bail and is next due in court Jan. 31.