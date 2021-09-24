Second mistrial declared for man accused of shooting, wounding 2 men

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Friday hung on charges including attempted murder in the trial of a man accused of shooting and wounding two men at a gas station in south Bakersfield.

A Superior Court judge declared a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach verdicts in the trial of Julio Munoz on charges of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and assault with a firearm on a person, according to court records.

It’s the second mistrial in the case, the first trial ending in a hung jury in October of last year.

The shooting happened in 2019.

A new trial date has been set for Nov. 8.

