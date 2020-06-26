Second man pleads not guilty to throwing rocks at Bakersfield police during protest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second man has pleaded not guilty to throwing rocks at police officers during a protest in downtown Bakersfield.

Andres Garcia, 18, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, participating in a riot, engaging in an unlawful assembly and resisting arrest.

He’s out on bail and due back in court July 17.

Avion Hunter, 24, pleaded not guilty to the same charges earlier this month.

Police said the two men, as well as a 16-year-old male, were part of a large crowd protesting early June 1 outside the Bakersfield Police Department. They are accused of ignoring lawful orders to disperse at about 2 a.m. and throwing softball-sized rocks, injuring three officers, according to court documents.

It’s unclear if the juvenile has been charged as most Juvenile Court proceedings are not made public.