BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second person is in custody in the death of corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr.

Sebastian Parra, a key witness who testified at length at a preliminary hearing for the other suspect, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder and robbery and is due in court Thursday afternoon, according to inmate booking records. The Public Defender’s office confirmed he was arrested in connection with the counselor’s death.

Parra, 23, and Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, are accused in the shooting of Benny Alcala Jr. the night of Aug. 24 outside the Target on Stockdale Highway. Alcala, 43, died at the scene.

Parra testified at a preliminary hearing that Roberts targeted Alcala because the counselor was charging an electric vehicle and he figured he must have money. Parra said he met Roberts the evening of the shooting.

But Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe, Roberts’ attorney, has argued Parra invented “potential speculative theories” based on information he learned during his police interview. He never saw Roberts with a gun, and claimed to hear but not witness the shooting.

Blyth has called Parra an accomplice and unreliable witness who initially spoke with police to try to avoid getting charged with murder himself.

Blythe noted in the motion all shell casings found at the scene came from a 9mm firearm. Parra has a 9mm handgun registered under his name and had been carrying a gun in a backpack before Alcala’s shooting.

Roberts has a hearing scheduled Jan. 10. He’s held without bail.