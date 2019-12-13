Second driver in alleged street racing crash pleads not guilty

Israel Maldonado, center, listens during his arraignment Friday morning. His attorney, Tony Lidgett, is at left.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The second motorist who prosecutors say drove at speeds in excess of 100 mph in a street racing crash that killed a woman and injured two children pleaded not guilty Friday to charges including murder.

Israel Maldonado, 34, remains free on $250,000 bail. He agreed to surrender his driver’s license and not drive or consume alcohol while the case continues.

The other alleged racer, Ronald Pierce Jr., remains in custody on $1 million bail.

It was Pierce’s Ford Mustang that struck the back of Maria Bianey Navarro’s minivan, knocking it into opposing lanes where it was hit by a crane truck. Bianey died at the scene, and her two grandchildren suffered severe injuries.

Police said Pierce was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Prosecutor Robert Alan Murray said that while Maldonado did not collide with Navarro’s van and wasn’t under the influence, surveillance footage indicates he instigated the race.

The footage shows Maldonado’s truck burning out at a red light, raising clouds of smoke, before he and Pierce take off on a three-quarter-mile race Nov. 24 along Old River Road, Murray said.

Maldonado’s pickup reached speeds of 106 mph while Pierce’s Mustang hit 133 mph, Murray said.

The prosecutor argued for raising Maldonado’s bail, but defense attorney Tony Lidgett said his client is not a flight risk.

Maldonado is a father of three and a veteran with no prior criminal history, Lidgett said. Even though he knew he was being charged with murder, he showed up to Friday’s hearing.

“He is here,” Lidgett told Judge Rick S. Brown. “He will make every single court appearance.”

Brown, after speaking with Murray, kept Maldonado’s bail at $250,000 but ordered him to surrender his license during his next court hearing.

Pierce and Maldonado are both due in court Monday.