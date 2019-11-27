Second driver arrested in deadly alleged street racing crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The second driver in an alleged street race that resulted in the death of a woman has been arrested on charges including gross vehicular manslaughter, police said.

Israel Maldonado, 34, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of manslaughter as well as charges of reckless driving, reckless driving causing injury and engaging in a speed contest.

He’s scheduled to be formally arraigned Tuesday and is being held on $250,000 bail.

Maldonado drove a Dodge Ram as he raced against Ronald Pierce Jr., 50, on Old River Road. Pierce reached speeds of 133 mph when he lost control of his Ford Mustang and hit a minivan that was not involved in the race.

The impact knocked the minivan into oncoming traffic, where a crane truck crashed into it. The minivan’s driver, Maria Bianey Navarro, 58, died at the scene, and two juveniles in the minivan suffered moderate to major injuries.

Pierce, 50 is charged with second-degree murder and several other crimes. He’s held on $1 million bail and is set to be arraigned Dec. 4.